Dr Reddy’s posts eight-fold jump in net

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has posted an eight-fold jump in its consolidated net profit, clocking Rs 456.1 crore against Rs 59.1 crore, aided by operational efficiencies, forex gains and launch of gSuboxone, the generic version of an opioid addiction drug in the US market during the first quarter.

Consolidated revenues stood at Rs 3,720.7 crore against Rs 3,315.9 crore in the same quarter last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at `807.1 crore, an increase of 140% year-on-year (y-o-y).

“Our focus on operational efficiencies has helped in significantly improving our margin profile. Looking ahead, while we may continue to experience price erosion in the North America Generics market, we will also continue to drive growth and cost efficiencies, at the same time, enhancing our quality management systems and building healthy portfolios across the markets we serve,” company co-chairman and CEO, GV Prasad said.

The focus will continue on building complex generics, biosimilars and differentiated products pipeline, he added.

“Part of the gross margin improvement is attributed to gSuboxone, but there has been benefit from forex gains and operating efficiencies as well. The forex gain has also contributed 400-500 basis points to the profit,” Saumen Chakraborty, president, CFO and global head of HR, Dr Reddy’s, said.

The company was selling generic product in the US market prior to the grant of a temporary restraining order (TRO). To recall, the New Jersey District Court has granted a preliminary injunction against Dr Reddy’s on the sale of a generic version of Indivior’s prescription medicine gSuboxone in the US market. The court has prevented Dr Reddy’s from re-launching its generic product until the patent litigation by Indivior is concluded or until it prevails on an appeal of this injunction.

Revenues from emerging markets, which contribute 18% of generic sales business, declined 21% to Rs 664.3 crore. However, revenues from Russia grew 9% to `380 crore on account of new launches and volume traction in some of the key molecules.