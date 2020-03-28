Dr Reddy’s Laboratories gets nod for borrowing plan of up Rs 2,000 crore

Meanwhile, the company has voluntarily recalled four lots of Phytonadione injectable emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL, single-dose ampules to the hospital level.

As part of fund-raising plans, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has received approval for its borrowing plan of up to an aggregate amount of Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches.

“The board of directors of the company, at their meeting held on March 27, 2020, have approved borrowings by the company, either through issuance of commercial papers, debentures, bonds and/or through bank credit lines, term loans including external commercial borrowings, as the company may deem fit, up to an aggregate amount of Rs 2,000 crore, in one or more tranches,’’ the company said in a filing.

Further, the board of directors have also approved sale of the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) division of the Custom Pharmaceutical Services (CPS) business of the company, to a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services (APSL), on a slump sale basis, for a consideration of $72 million.

Meanwhile, the company has voluntarily recalled four lots of Phytonadione injectable emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL, single-dose ampules to the hospital level. The product is being recalled due to product complaints received due to ampules breaking and shattering, upon opening, during compounding. It has received reports of cuts in skin and lacerations to healthcare professionals. There may be a reasonable probability of flying glass injuring skin, eye and/or other parts which could result in either temporary or permanent injury.

Phytonadione injectable emulsion is indicated in the following coagulation disorders when caused by Vitamin K deficiency or interference with Vitamin K activity. The batches were distributed nationwide, in US only, between June 21, 2019 and February 26, 2020, to wholesalers, distributors, hospitals and pharmacies.