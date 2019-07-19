Dr Reddy’s $44 million-clocking drug Allegra launches in US market

Dr Reddy’s Allegra is launched in the US market.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. has launched its Allegra tablets, the drug used to relieve symptoms of common cold, flu or allergies, in the United States. The company can now sell the generic version of the tablet as it has secured approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the company announced on Friday. With this, the company will sell “Fexofenadine HCI 60 mg and Pseudoephedrine HCI 120 mg Extended-Release Tablets, USP, an over-the-counter (OTC) store-brand equivalent of Allegra-D 12 HR Allergy and Congestion Extended-Release Tablets” in the American market, Dr Reddy said in a BSE filing. Allegra & FX is the trade name of Fexofenadine pharmaceutical drug.

What is Allegra used for?

OTC Fexofenadine HCI 60 mg and Pseudoephedrine HCI 120 mg Extended-Release Tablets, USP, are used for various purposes. These include temporary relief of symptoms due to hay fever and other upper respiratory allergies that include runny nose; sneezing; itchy, watery eyes; itching of the nose or throat. The tablets are also used in providing temporary relief of nasal congestion due to the common cold, hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies.

Among its other uses, Allegra also reduces swelling of nasal passages, provides temporary relief of sinus congestion and pressure and can temporarily restore freer breathing through the nose.

“We are pleased to be expanding our pseudoephedrine-based product offering in time for the cough, cold and allergy season,” Milan Kalawadia, Senior Vice President and Head of US OTC and Specialty Rx Divisions, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said on the launch.

The company cited IRi data and said that Allegra-D 12 HR Allergy and Congestion Extended-Release Tablets brand and generic recorded a US sales of approximately $44 million MAT, accounted for the last twelve months ending in May 2019, the company said. Aventisub II Inc has the trademark for Allegra-D 12 HR.

Meanwhile, shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories were trading 0.91 per cent lower at Rs 2,631.35 apiece on the BSE, according to news agency PTI. .