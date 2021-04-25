DPIIT’s control room started working from Apr 24; gets 12 queries on day one

Major set of query pertains to logistics and permission of transportation of goods across the states.

A control room set up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to monitor internal trade, delivery and logistics of essential commodities during the pandemic has started functioning from April 24 and received 12 queries on day one, which are under resolution, an official has said.

On the first day of its functioning, the control room received six queries from Maharashtra, three from Madhya Pradesh, two from Delhi and one from Karnataka, the official added.

Manufacturing, transportation, distribution, wholesale or e-commerce companies facing difficulties in transportation and distribution of goods or mobilisation of resources can reach out to officials on – (011) 23062383, 23062975 or dpiit-controlroom@gov.in.

“Issues reported by stakeholders through this control room are taken up with the concerned state/UT governments,” the official said, adding “different types of queries are under the resolution. Major set of query pertains to logistics and permission of transportation of goods across the states”.

The nature of queries raised by stakeholders includes medical delivery boys not permitted to travel by local train for delivery of medicine (Mumbai), seeking permission for manufacturing, transporting and dispatching packed food (Mumbai), and does agriculture services come under essential services.

The department has decided to monitor the status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities to the common man and the difficulties being faced by various stakeholders due to current restrictions imposed by various states/UTs because of the surge of COVID-19 cases.