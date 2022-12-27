DPIIT considering quality control norms for lighters, sports goods

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is looking to bring lighters and sports goods under the quality norms, a move aimed at containing the import of sub-standard goods and boosting the domestic industry. The other products for which these norms can be issued include potable water bottles and insulated flasks, resin-treated compressed wood laminates and wooden furniture. The department has floated draft control orders for all these products after consulting the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

“Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has prepared a draft quality control order in respect of lighters in consultation with the Bureau of Indian Standards in order to bring it under mandatory BIS certification keeping in view the human safety and for ensuring the optimum quality of product,” according to one of the office memorandums of the department.

The items, under these orders, cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the BIS mark. The DPIIT is in the process of formulating QCO for various products. These orders are issued by the department in consonance with the WTO Agreement on Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) for industries falling under its domain.

Also Read: FMCG industry hopes to recover lost volume, margins in 2023; to shrug off shrinkflation

FinancialExpress.com adds…

Earlier, the DPIIT sought views of 16 departments and ministries on its draft national retail trade policy, which is aimed at overall development of all formats of the sector, an official said. After getting comments of all the departments and ministries, DPIIT would seek approval of the Union Cabinet on the policy, the official added. The policy would focus on formulating strategies to provide a globally competitive and sustainable environment for overall development of retail trade through targeted efforts. The objectives of the policy include ensuring easy and quick access to affordable credit, facilitating modernization and digitization of retail trade by promoting modern technology and superior infrastructural support; development of physical infrastructure across the distribution chain; promotion of skill development and to improve labour productivity, and providing an effective consultative and grievance redressal mechanism for the sector.