DPIIT Appoints Nodal Officers in States To Push ONDC

To accelerate the adoption of Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) by businesses and governments the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has completed the appointment of nodal officers in the states, a senior official said Thursday.

“The State Nodal Officers for ONDC will drive the customisation and rapid adoption of the Network for each state. They will work closely with the state’s departments and organizations, as well as with the ONDC team to spread awareness, empower the local e-commerce ecosystem and onboard local businesses on to the Network,” Joint Secretary in the DPIIT Sanjiv said.

In addition to businesses, state governments can integrate existing state portals or systems with the ONDC Network for enhancing their scope and impact, he added.

ONDC Protocol can rapidly increase the impact of state and central governments’ programs to boost the local economy as well as drive new innovations for each state’s economic growth, Sanjiv said.

It will enable MSMEs, Farmers and Farmers’ Producers Organisations, and agri enterprises, weavers, self-help groups, retailers, startups, and producers or creators of any kind to rapidly increase market access and benefit from e-commerce which is affordable and rapidly scalable.

This is a stepping stone towards driving population-scale digital transformation in governance and delivering benefits customised to each states’ needs and priorities, Sanjiv said.