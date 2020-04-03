Downgrades to continue India Inc’s credit ratio could worsen in 2020-21, says Crisil

The agency observed that post the lockdown, asset classes will see continuing pressures.

Downgrades will continue to outnumber upgrades in 2020-21, thanks to the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, rating agency Crisil said on Thursday. India Inc’s credit ratio weakened to 0.77 times in H2-20 from 1.21 times in H1-20, in a slowing domestic economy, the worst performance since H2FY16.

Around 52% of the debt, under study, or Rs 12 lakh crore is exposed to sectors expected to be moderately resilient and hence the ratings might see a downward bias. Around 4% of the exposure or Rs 0.92 lakh crore, the agency said, is to sectors that are least resilient while the remaining Rs 10 lakh crore or 44% of the loans have been given to players in sectors that are highly resilient.

The agency observed that post the lockdown, asset classes such as microfinance, unsecured loans, and SME borrowers — including the LAP segment — will see continuing pressures on asset quality due to weaker profiles of borrowers and expectation of only a gradual economic recovery.

“The lockdown restrictions will have a near-term impact on both collections and fresh loan disbursements,” it noted.

“NBFCs could face challenges on liabilities side since they have a high share of capital market borrowings. “That’s because no moratorium has been announced so far for capital market borrowings–such as bonds and commercial paper– and repayments on these will have to be made on time, during a period when collections would be impacted significantly,” the agency said. While strong balance sheets or continuing demand during, and an anticipated sharp pick-up in demand post, the lockdown will support resilience of some sectors, collapsing discretionary demand or high leverage will likely constrain the others, the agency said in a presentation.