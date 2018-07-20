Double bonanza for Mukesh Ambani’s RIL; stock hits lifetime high, m-cap crosses Rs 7 lakh crore twice in 1 week

RIL shares closed at lifetime high today and its market value surged past Rs 7 lakh crore for the second time in a week. (Image: Reuters)

RIL shares closed at lifetime high today and its market value surged past Rs 7 lakh crore for the second time in a week. Reliance Industries Ltd’s market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 7,15,106.70 crore (USD 104 billion) at close of trade on BSE. On July 13, RIL’s m-cap had briefly surged past the Rs 7 lakh crore mark, making it the second company after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to achieve this milestone.

RIL stock rose by 2.23 per cent to close at Rs 1,128.55 on BSE today. During the day, it had surged 3.11 per cent to Rs 1,138.25. Reliance Industries had closed with USD 100-billion m-cap on July 13 for the first time in 10 years.

The market valuation of RIL had crossed the Rs 6 lakh crore mark in November last year.

TCS is the country’s most valued firm with a market cap of Rs 7,64,164.46 crore, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank (Rs 5,78,899.21 crore), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (Rs 3,58,506.65 crore) and ITC (Rs 3,34,129.43 crore) in the top five order.