DoT secretary asks states to designate nodal officer for telecom companies

The department of telecommunications (DoT) has written to chief secretaries of all states and union territories to designate a nodal officer who can be contacted by telecom operators and internet service providers in case of any difficulty due to the lockdown across the country.

The letter, written by DoT secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday, draws attention to reports wherein local authorities have asked personnel of telcos at network operations centres and call centres to shut down operations in view of the restrictions.

The DoT had earlier written a letter on March 21 to chief secretaries of all states, urging them to allow movement of field staff of telecom companies and infrastructure providers, and give other permissions to ensure uninterrupted operation of critical communications networks amid coronavirus outbreak.

The department has said for operational continuity of telecom services in view of threat of Covid-19 outbreak and restrictions being contemplated, all critical telecom infrastructure should be permitted to remain operational.

But due to instances of telecom personnel being asked to shut down operations, DoT on Tuesday again wrote to states, seeking to deploy a nodal officer, whose coordinates like name, telephone number etc may be shared with it, so that telcos can reach out to the officer in case of difficulty.

“It will be necessary that instructions reach the field level to permit personnel maintaining and providing telecom services to continue their work without interruption,” the letter said.