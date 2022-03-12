DoT relaxes rules around import of wireless equipment for testing

The government has already made it mandatory that only tested and certified equipment can be deployed in a telecom network.

To remove bottlenecks around importing wireless telecom equipment for the purpose of testing, the department of telecommunications (DoT) has relaxed certain rules making it easier for companies to bring in a limited number of models into the country.

As per the DoT, the authorised Indian representatives of a foreign manufacturer may be allowed to obtain an import licence for the wireless telecom equipment to be tested under the mandatory testing and certification of telecom equipment (MTCTE) scheme. The government has already made it mandatory that only tested and certified equipment can be deployed in a telecom network.

For the purpose of testing, a maximum of five sets of any particular model can be imported. Earlier, there was no mechanism to import new models of telecom equipment for testing in India and companies had to seek approvals from various departments to bring in the products. But firms will soon be able to file applications for the import of equipment on the Saralsanchar portal.

Along with the application, Indian representatives of a foreign manufacturer have to give an undertaking that the devices being imported are solely for the purpose of testing under the MTCTE scheme and will not be sold in the Indian market. The revised rules are applicable for the wireless equipment in both licensed and licensed-exempted frequency bands.

The government had received representations from foreign manufacturers, who wanted to sell or import wireless equipment into India, to allow them to import such equipment for the purpose of testing and certification under the MTCTE scheme.