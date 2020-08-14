DoT proposal on self KYC through end-to-end online process cumbersome: Telcos

Further, the mobile number of the local person should not be used for more than nine mobile connections. (Representative image)

The department of telecommunications’ (DoT) proposal on self KYC for issuing new mobile connections through end-to-end online process, may be a non-starter as the proposed draft is too cumbersome and complicated for mobile operators and customers.

For instance, if a customer wants to get a new mobile connection but if the permanent and local addresses are different, the customer has to give mobile number of a local person and only after verification of the person, the SIM may be delivered. Further, the mobile number of the local person should not be used for more than nine mobile connections.

The telecom operators are required to make a mobile app, specifically for the purpose where all the details of the new customers will be stored. A prospective customer has to register on the app with an alternate number and create an ID. The app will have the customer acquisition form (CAF) and the customer has to fill all the details in it while capturing a live photo and recording of a live video, which should be at least 10-second long. Only those documents can be uploaded for verification, which can be digitally verified like Aadhaar card, etc. Also, the customer has to capture a live photo of the documents.

Before delivery of the SIM card, the telecom operators are required to verify all the details and the authorised representative of the operator should put his signature on the CAF. “The CAF shall not be modified after fixing of signature of authorised representative of licensee,” said the DoT draft, a copy of which has been seen by FE.

But even after all the verification, the operators are required to click another live photo of the customer while delivering the inactive SIM card. “During the delivery of SIM card to the customer at the local address mentioned in the CAF, the latitude/longitude shall be captured by the licensee and live photograph of the customer shall be captured by the licensee,” the draft said.

Mobile operators argue that when everything has been verified, what is the need to repeat the exercise. “If an employee has to go and deliver the SIM card and also capture the live photo, etc, the whole idea of making the process of online self KYC fails,” said an official working with one of the telcos.

Further, if the SIM is not delivered within 72 hours, the registration of the customer will be blocked.

Telcos feel that the process needs to be simplified and are expected to write to DoT soon regarding this. It must be mentioned that self KYC through online method has been a long-pending demand of telecom operators.

Currently, a customer has to visit a point of sale (PoS) of an operator or a company executive collects the documents from the premises of the user. But owing to the Covid-19 situation, this has become problematic due to social distancing.

As per operators, “there is an urgent need to facilitate customers for obtaining new mobile connections through a self-KYC (know your customer) process which can be performed by an end-to-end online digital process by a customer himself/herself”.

The telcos had sought issuance of suitable guidelines to allow the industry to use this alternate digital process of self-KYC in addition to the current process.