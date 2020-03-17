DoT moves SC, seeks relief for telcos on AGR dues

DoT will take at least six months or so to reassess the amounts once again.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking modification of the latter’s October 24, 2019, order relating to payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by the operators. In its petition, DoT has urged the apex court that the telecom operators be allowed to pay their dues in a staggered manner over a 20-year period using a discounted rate of 8% interest. However, it has said the operators not be charged penalty, interest and penalty on interest beyond the date of the judgment. This way the net present value of the due amount will be protected.

Making a case for such a relief, DoT has said in its absence even if one of the companies goes into bankruptcy, it would not only be detrimental for the economy but also be against the interests of the consumers. This is because there are constraints to number portability and to take on more consumers the existing operators would need more spectrum to maintain quality of services. It has also said any bankruptcy at this stage would have implications for the banking sector and also adversely affect the government’s non-tax revenue by way of licence fee, spectrum usage charge, and deferred spectrum instalments.

DoT’s plea was scheduled to come up for hearing on Tuesday, but is unlikely to be taken up now as the bench hearing it will not sit because of the precautions taken in the view of coronavirus outbreak. In the event, it is accepted by the SC, the beneficiary will be Vodafone Idea, which has to cough up the maximum amount but so far has paid the least.

According to DoT’s calculation, the company’s total dues stand at Rs 58,254 crore. However, the company has self-assessed the amount at Rs’21,533 crore. Of this, as on Monday, the company had paid only Rs 6,854 crore, which is the principal amount based on its self-assessed calculation.

As far as Bharti Airtel is concerned, it has fully paid up its self-assessed amount, which stands at Rs’13,004 crore. In addition, it has paid Rs’5,000 crore to cover any reconciliation differences between its calculation and that of the government. DoT has pegged Bharti’s dues at Rs’43,980 crore. As far as Tata Teleservices is concerned, it has also paid its self-assessed amount of Rs 2,197 crore and in addition paid Rs’2,000 crore to cover up any reconciliation differences. According to DoT’s calculation, its dues stand at Rs 16,798 crore.

Now, the DoT will take at least six months or so to reassess the amounts once again, and this may again be revalidated by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). If at the end of the exercise, even if the due amount stands closer to that of DoT, the companies would not be charged interest, penalty, and interest on the remaining amount beyond October 24, 2019, and they would get a 20-year period to pay it at 8% interest. Bharti Airtel and TTSL fall in this category, but Vodafone Idea, which has paid only Rs’6,854 crore, will avail the DoT package to pay even its self-assessed amount.

If the development is on these lines, it would certainly provide Vodafone Idea the much needed relief at the current juncture where it has expressed its inability to pay, in the long run the company will be hardly left with much funds to invest in its network and growth.