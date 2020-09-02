DoT moves NCLAT against Aircel resolution plan

DoT has also opposed the resolution plan of RCom in NCLT on the same ground.

The Supreme Court may have left it to the NCLT to decide whether bankrupt telcos can monetise their spectrum to pay the bank dues, but DoT has moved NCLAT against NCLT’s approval of the resolution plan of UVARCL in the Aircel case, reports fe Bureau in New Delhi.

DoT contention is that spectrum does not belong to the company but has been leased to it by the government and in the sale of spectrum through insolvency its AGR dues would not get settled.

DoT has also opposed the resolution plan of RCom in NCLT on the same ground.