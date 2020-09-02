DoT moves NCLAT against Aircel resolution plan

DoT contention is that spectrum does not belong to the company but has been leased to it by the government and in the sale of spectrum through insolvency its AGR dues would not get settled.
The Supreme Court may have left it to the NCLT to decide whether bankrupt telcos can monetise their spectrum to pay the bank dues, but DoT has moved NCLAT against NCLT’s approval of the resolution plan of UVARCL in the Aircel case, reports fe Bureau in New Delhi.
DoT contention is that spectrum does not belong to the company but has been leased to it by the government and in the sale of spectrum through insolvency its AGR dues would not get settled.
DoT has also opposed the resolution plan of RCom in NCLT on the same ground.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.