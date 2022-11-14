DoT mandates telecom infra firms to share assets with notified entities

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has amended registration rules of telecom infrastructure companies to provide access of their assets to entities that will be notified by the central government in public interest and for national security, an official notice said. Earlier, sharing of assets like dark fibres, duct space and mobile towers of telecom infrastructure companies was allowed on mutually agreed terms with the other parties.

The norms amended on November 10 added that “IP-1 registration holders shall also share the above mentioned infrastructure with the entities as may be specified by the central government in the interest of national security and public interest as per the terms and conditions which may be specified by the central government”.

Telecom infrastructure body Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), which represents companies like Indus Towers and American Tower Corporation, said that the amendment in the Scope of IP-1 registration has been addressed with regards to the implementation of National Cyclone Risk Mitigation project (NCRMP) and ensuring safety of the citizens.

“The infrastructure providers do carry out the survey and check the structural stability of tower(s), ensure availability of space and power before the installation of telecom tower. IP-1s also ensure that working of telecom equipment is not affected in any manner and all measures are taken needed to be in full compliance as per the regulations. Sharing of the mentioned infrastructure with the entities needs to be agreed mutually,” DIPA Director General T R Dua said.