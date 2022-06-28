DoT issues norms for captive private network licences

The telecom department has issued rules for enterprises setting up Captive Non Public Network (CNPN), stipulating a minimum networth of Rs 100 crore for applicants seeking direct assignment of spectrum from the government.

The applicant must be an Indian company registered under the Companies Act, Department of Telecom (DoT) said listing out the broad guidelines that would apply for CNPN licence, including rules for enterprises setting up such networks.

The CNPN licencee would not be required to pay any entry fee or licence fee.

“For seeking direct assignment of spectrum from the government, the networth of the applicant shall not be less than Rs 100 crore,” it said.

On the scope of the CNPN licence for enterprises, it said such a licencee may establish indoor/within premise isolated captive non public network for own use within the areas of operation of licence.

The CNPN licence cannot be used for providing commercial telecom services.

It will be valid for 10 years, and can be renewed.

The applicant will have to pay one time non-refundable application processing fee of Rs 50,000 and the licencee will be required to follow stipulated network security norms regarding procement of telecom equipment from trusted sources.