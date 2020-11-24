  • MORE MARKET STATS

DoT accepts proposal on ‘0’ prefix for all calls from landlines to mobile phones

By: |
November 24, 2020 6:07 PM

Callers will soon be required to add '0' prefix for making calls from landlines to mobile phones in the country, with the telecom department asking telcos to make necessary arrangements by January 1 to implement the new system.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in May this year had recommended dialling prefix '0' for a call from fixed line number to mobile number.

Callers will soon be required to add ‘0’ prefix for making calls from landlines to mobile phones in the country, with the telecom department asking telcos to make necessary arrangements by January 1 to implement the new system. The department has accepted sectoral regulator Trai’s recommendation for having the ‘0’ prefix for such calls, a move that will create sufficient numbering space for telecom services. The Department of Telecom (DoT) in a circular on `modification of dialling pattern from fixed line numbers to cellular mobile numbers’ said in order to ensure adequate numbering resources for fixed line and mobile services, Trai’s recommendations dated May 29, 2020 have been accepted by the Department.

“Following may be implemented…Fixed-to-mobile calls shall be dialled with prefix ‘0’. Suitable announcement may be fed in the fixed line switches to apprise the fixed line subscribers about the requirement of dialling the prefix ‘0’ for all fixed-to-mobile calls,” DoT said in a circular dated November 20. This announcement should be played whenever a subscriber dials a fixed-to-mobile call without prefixing ‘0’, it said.

Related News

“All the fixed line subscribers should be provided with `0′ dialling facility, that is, STD dialling facility,” said the circular posted on DoT’s website. DoT said that time till January 1 is allowed to all the telecom service providers to implement this new system. “Compliance of the same may be intimated,” DoT said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in May this year had recommended dialling prefix ‘0’ for a call from fixed line number to mobile number. The regulator had, however, stated that the introduction of a dialling prefix for a particular type of call is not akin to increasing the number of digits in the telephone number. Trai had then also stated that this change in dialling pattern will generate 2,544 million additional numbering resources for mobile services to cater to the future requirements.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. DoT accepts proposal on 𔃰’ prefix for all calls from landlines to mobile phones
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Airlines set to lose $157 billion amid worsening slump: IATA
2Govt of India bans 43 apps including AliExpress — Check Full List
3Indian pharma companies take coronavirus ride; production of anti-malarial drugs shoot up 334%