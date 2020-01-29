Don’t have time to plan next trip? This artificial intelligence backed tool may help you with solution

According to the SOTC India Holiday report, 71 per cent of travellers across four age groups chose flexibility and customization in holiday preference.

Are you finding it difficult to spare time to plan your next visit? Don’t worry, this technological advancement would help you in creating the appropriately customised itinerary according to your preference. It’s beneficial for the customers who wish not to be bound by the traditional rigid itineraries and look for personalisation and customisation. The feature known as Trip Planner is a tool powered by AI to help customers plan their holidays using data provided by customers, thus creating the appropriately customised itinerary.

“This innovative feature can also help create an itinerary according to the pace they wish for themselves. We are extremely excited to introduce this novel offering and hope to further enhance and deliver memorable travel experiences to our customers”, Daniel D’Souza, President and Country Head Leisure at SOTC Travel said.

According to the SOTC India Holiday report, 71 per cent of travellers across four age groups chose flexibility and customization in holiday preference. In addition, under the age group of 25 and less, 59 per cent respondents preferred flexibility and customisation as the top reason to choose customised holidays, according to the same report.

Meanwhile, as per the number of air travelers that are expected to arrive in the countries from China’s cities worst-affected by the coronavirus, India features among the top 30 nations that are at a “high risk” for the spread of the virus, a study said. Among the countries that are at a high from the coronavirus, Thailand is ranked as the country with the highest risk of a virus outbreak, followed by Japan and Hong Kong.