Don’t charge for data used in downloading AarogyaSetu app: DoT

The government is partnering with the private sector to promote the AarogyaSetu mobile app and the support of social media firms, banks and other consumer facing entities has been sought for the same. The government on April 2 had launched the app, which enables people to assess themselves the risk for their catching the coronavirus infection.

While the ministry of electronics and IT (Meity) has written to social media companies, banks etc to inform their users about the benefits of the app, the department of telecommunications (DoT) has directed the mobile operators not to charge for the data used in downloading the app. The DoT has also asked the telcos to let the customers access the app even in the case of validity expiry and no balance.

As a result of the outreach, banks, mobile companies and social media firms have started informing their customers. Most of the banks are sending messages to customers to download the app. The local social media firm ShareChat today said that it is setting aside `50 million in ad-credits on its platform for an extensive outreach campaign of the Aarogya Setu app.

Over the next few days, ShareChat will extensively promote the Aaragya Setu application across its 60+ million active users in 15 different languages and help surface details about the app to users of the platform.

The company said that this latest effort is in addition to the various initiatives that have been undertaken in the past few weeks which include ensuring that the verified information surfaces to the top of the trending feed, priority fact checking of COVID-19 related content in over 13 languages and the promotion of content by various law enforcement and government accounts on the platform.

AarogyaSetu was developed in public-private partnership. The app calculates the risk for any person based on his/her interaction with others, using cutting edge bluetooth technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence.

Once installed in a smartphone, the app detects other devices with AarogyaSetu installed that come in the proximity of that phone. The app can then calculate the risk of the infection based on the sophisticated parameters if any of these contacts is tested positive.