  • MORE MARKET STATS

Don’t be cost-centric but focus on quality, Gadkari tells auto parts makers

By: |
November 24, 2020 3:30 AM

Nitin Gadkari called upon the automobile industry to push for manufacturing of flex engines, which have the versatility to use petrol or ethanol/ CNG as fuels.

Gadkari also said the government is working towards making an e-highway between Delhi and Mumbai.

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday asked the auto component industry to refrain from a cost-centric approach and instead focus on the quality of the products on the lines of international manufacturing standards.

The minister also asked the automobile industry to encourage setting up of a local ancillary industry, which will reduce dependence on the imports.

Related News

“Quality is important. You should understand the approach of the consumer now; they need good quality,” Gadkari said.

He said the government is aiming at creating core global competencies in India by facilitating seamless integration of the automotive industry with the world. The government is trying to create an ecosystem to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles in the country.

Addressing a virtual conference at Auto Serve 2020 on the theme of ‘Seizing opportunities in the new normal’, Gadkari asked the auto industry to work jointly towards achieving a broader national agenda of reducing pollution.

He elaborated on the steps taken to promote electric vehicles, such as reducing GST to 5% and allowing delinking of battery cost of two- and three-wheelers from vehicle cost as it accounts for nearly 30% of the cost.

The battery charging ecosystem is very important and the government is planning to set up at least one electric vehicle charging kiosk at around 69,000 petrol pumps across the country, he said.

Gadkari also said, “The government is also working towards making India a global automobile manufacturing hub in the next five years. This is my dream. This will also contribute in fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

He said this goal is attainable as the auto industry has made significant strides in terms of development of designs and models, robust R&D, huge market, stable government framework and bright and young engineering minds. India is already the largest manufacturer of two-wheelers in the world, he added.

The government has earmarked over Rs 51,000 crore for this sector under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the highest amongst the 10 champion sectors. He also said there is a huge requirement of about 25 million skilled jobs in the automobile sector in the near future. This industry is going to create the maximum jobs and growth, he said.

He called upon the automobile industry to push for manufacturing of flex engines, which have the versatility to use petrol or ethanol/ CNG as fuels. The Indian auto industry needs to follow the example of its counterparts in Brazil and US in this regard. “Our industry will utilise the opportunity being thrown up by the alternative and less polluting fuels like CNG, hydrogen and electricity,” he said.

Gadkari also said the government is working towards making an e-highway between Delhi and Mumbai.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Dont be cost-centric but focus on quality Gadkari tells auto parts makers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Franklin MF moves Supreme Court against part of Karnataka High Court order
2Steel industry’s iron ore shortage charge ‘artificial’, say miners
3Sajjan Jindal calls on Gujarat CM to discuss investment opportunities