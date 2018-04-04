Donald Trump’s 5 tweets that lashed out at Jeff Bezos

US President Donald Trump

There was a time when Amazon founder Jeff Bezos offered Donald Trump a seat on his rocket to send him out of the planet, into the outer space. Now, looking at the developments of the past week, Jeff Bezos may be wishing he had actually done it. The President’s uncontrolled rant against Amazon is costing the company dear, and billions of dollars to Jeff Bezos personally. Jeff bezos is the richest person in the world, with a net worth at about $115 billion. The majority of his net worth depends on the price of the Amazon stock.

Finally trashed by @realDonaldTrump. Will still reserve him a seat on the Blue Origin rocket. #sendDonaldtospace https://t.co/9OypFoxZk3 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) December 7, 2015

When Donald Trump was not the President, it might have been easy for Jeff Bezos to get away with a sarcastic retort. Now, the tables have turned, and whatever the US President speaks out, has an impact: In this case, on Amazon’s stock price. Jeff Bezos’ net worth — at about $130 billion as recently as late March — has dropped to $114 billion, according to Forbes estimates. This happened in a span of just one week, during which Donald Trump posted a series of tweets on Amazon.

We take a look at a few major instances when Donald Trump came out publicly (on Twitter) against Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The Delivery Boy

I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2018

US President Donald Trump, in his latest attack, tweeted that Amazon is guilty of using the US postal service as their ‘Delivery Boy’. They pay little or no taxes and are putting retailers out of business, Donald Trump wrote.

Failing New York Times and Amazon’s Washington Post

It’s hard to read the Failing New York Times or the Amazon Washington Post because every story/opinion, even if should be positive, is bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017

Donald Trump tweeted that it’s getting difficult to read the ‘Failing New York Times’ and ‘Amazon Washington Post’ as every story/opinion in the respective publications “even if positive” is “Bad”.

Fake News

Is Fake News Washington Post being used as a lobbyist weapon against Congress to keep Politicians from looking into Amazon no-tax monopoly? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Hitting out at the Washington Post — one of the world’s renowned media publications — Donald Trump accused that the newspaper was lobbying for the Amazon founder (with a question mark). Further, in another tweet he stated that the publication is running fake news on him.

Big Tax Shelter

The @washingtonpost loses money (a deduction) and gives owner @JeffBezos power to screw public on low taxation of @Amazon! Big tax shelter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2015

If @amazon ever had to pay fair taxes, its stock would crash and it would crumble like a paper bag. The @washingtonpost scam is saving it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2015

Donald Trump’s taunts against the Washington Post go as far back as 2015. In that year too, Donald Trump raked up the ‘Washington Post Scam’ accusing the paper of lobbying for Jeff Bezos and saving Amazon from a big stock crash. If people knew the truth the stocks would crash and crumble like a ‘paper bag’, he tweeted.

Don’t want to be Criticised

“If you never want to be criticized, for goodness’ sake don’t do anything new.” — Jeff Bezos — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2014

In yet another tweet, Donald Trump hit out at Jeff Bezos, personally, saying that he cannot take criticism.