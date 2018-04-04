Donald Trump’s 5 tweets that lashed out at Jeff Bezos

​​ ​
There was a time when Amazon founder Jeff Bezos offered Donald Trump a seat on his rocket to send him out of the planet, into the outer space. Now, looking at the developments of the past week, Jeff Bezos may be wishing he had actually done it. The President’s uncontrolled rant against Amazon is costing the company dear, and billions of dollars to Jeff Bezos personally. Jeff bezos is the richest person in the world, with a net worth at about $115 billion. The majority of his net worth depends on the price of the Amazon stock.

When Donald Trump was not the President, it might have been easy for Jeff Bezos to get away with a sarcastic retort. Now, the tables have turned, and whatever the US President speaks out, has an impact: In this case, on Amazon’s stock price. Jeff Bezos’ net worth — at about $130 billion as recently as late March — has dropped to $114 billion, according to Forbes estimates. This happened in a span of just one week, during which Donald Trump posted a series of tweets on Amazon.

We take a look at a few major instances when Donald Trump came out publicly (on Twitter) against Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The Delivery Boy

US President Donald Trump, in his latest attack, tweeted that Amazon is guilty of using the US postal service as their ‘Delivery Boy’. They pay little or no taxes and are putting retailers out of business, Donald Trump wrote.

Failing New York Times and Amazon’s Washington Post

Donald Trump tweeted that it’s getting difficult to read the ‘Failing New York Times’ and ‘Amazon Washington Post’ as every story/opinion in the respective publications “even if positive” is “Bad”.

Fake News

Hitting out at the Washington Post — one of the world’s renowned media publications — Donald Trump accused that the newspaper was lobbying for the Amazon founder (with a question mark). Further, in another tweet he stated that the publication is running fake news on him.

Big Tax Shelter

Donald Trump’s taunts against the Washington Post go as far back as 2015. In that year too, Donald Trump raked up the ‘Washington Post Scam’ accusing the paper of lobbying for Jeff Bezos and saving Amazon from a big stock crash. If people knew the truth the stocks would crash and crumble like a ‘paper bag’, he tweeted.

Don’t want to be Criticised

In yet another tweet, Donald Trump hit out at Jeff Bezos, personally, saying that he cannot take criticism.

