Donald Trump on India’s $5-bn S-400 deal with Russia: ‘India will find out’

Donald Trump on India’s -bn S-400 deal with Russia: ‘India will find out’

Days after India signed the much-talked S-400 deal with Russia despite a warning from the United States, President Donald Trump gave no definite response to a question on punitive CATSAA sanctions against India. Speaking to reporters at the Oval office, Trump said that a decision in this regard will be announced soon.

“India will find out. Aren’t they?” he replied when asked about the $5-billion deal signed between India and Russia during the recent visit of President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi for the annual India-Russia bilateral summit.

“India is going to find out,” he reiterated. When asked when a decision is likely to be made public, the President said: “You will see. Sooner than you think.”

A waiver by Trump will come as a relief for India which faces sanctions from the US for violating the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) law. The new law was amended earlier this year to restrict countries from doing defence business with Russia, Iran and North Korea.

Last month, the US had imposed sanctions on China for violating the rule by purchasing fighter jets and S-400 missile system from Russia.

During the 2+2 meet last month in New Delhi, visiting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis had said that Washington was not in the mood of imposing sanctions against India and the new law was aimed at Moscow and not to damage the military capabilities of the allies.

Under the new law, President Donald Trump holds the power to grant a waiver to countries from sanctions.