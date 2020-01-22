Donald Trump calls Boeing a ‘big, big disappointment’ because of recent problems

Published: January 22, 2020 5:37:31 PM

"This is one of the great companies of the world, let's say as of a year ago, and then all of a sudden things happen," Trump said in an interview on CNBC from the Davos economic forum in Switzerland.

Donald Trump, Boeing, US economy, GDP, Davos economic forum, SwitzerlandThis “had a tremendous impact. You know, when you talk about growth, it’s so big that some people say it’s more than a half a point of GDP. So Boeing — big, big disappointment to me,” he said. (Reuters photo)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Boeing as a “very disappointing company” because of the aerospace giant’s recent problems, which he said had a knock-on effect for the US economy. “This is one of the great companies of the world, let’s say as of a year ago, and then all of a sudden things happen,” Trump said in an interview on CNBC from the Davos economic forum in Switzerland.

This “had a tremendous impact. You know, when you talk about growth, it’s so big that some people say it’s more than a half a point of GDP. So Boeing — big, big disappointment to me,” he said.

