Domino’s Pizza partners with ITC to deliver atta, spices to door amid national lockdown

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd-owned Domino’s Pizza will now deliver home essentials such as atta and pulses to door as the country remains under a 21-day lockdown. The company has partnered with FMCG major ITC to make essential deliveries possible. “We will use the Domino’s supply chain and delivery network to deliver essential goods such as Aashirvaad Atta, spices etc. at people’s doorstep. Customers can order using the Domino’s App and their order will be delivered safely and hygienically using Zero Contact Delivery,” Pratik Pota, Chief Executive Officer & Whole-time Director, Jubilant FoodWorks, said in a joint-statement by the two companies.

The company will deliver a combo pack of Aashirvaad Atta and spices including chilli, coriander and turmeric powder starting Thursday. The service is first available for customers in Bengaluru; Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad will follow after. To place the orders, customers need to make digital payments first.

Meanwhile, food aggregator Zomato has also started grocery service as there is a rising demand for groceries in the country. The company will leverage its existing delivery network to start Zomato market which will compete with existing players in the domain such as BigBasket, Grofers, and Amazon Pantry.

Earlier, ITC had earlier announced that it will contribute Rs 150 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-Cares fund. “This fund will be utilised primarily to provide relief to the vulnerable and most needy sections of society who have been harshly impacted by the pandemic and have faced significant disruption in their livelihoods,” ITC had said last week. The FMCG company is now utilising its perfume making facility to make sanitizers as the demand for the same has zoomed in the last few days.

Several FMCG companies have also come out in support of the government’s fight against coronavirus epidemic. HUL had committed Rs 100 crore to the nation and had also announced a reduction in the prices of its hand sanitizers and hand washes.