Domino’s, McDonald’s now offer contactless delivery amid coronavirus outbreak

As coronavirus cases continue to climb up across the globe, quick service restaurants such as Westlife Development-owned McDonald’s in west and south India and Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd-run Domino’s pizza chain have started contactless food delivery. “McDonald’s India is ensuring that food reaches customers without being touched by bare hands and delivered safe with adequate social distancing measures,” the company said on Monday. McDonald’s is also providing its delivery partners with sanitisers and has also instructed them to sanitise delivery bags every two hours of use. Domino’s also said that over 1300 outlets in India will now offer “Zero Contact Delivery”.

How to get zero-contact delivery?

To avail the zero-contact delivery, customers can use the latest version of the Domino’s application and under it, customers can select “Zero Contact Delivery” option while placing an order. The same will be placed in front of the customer’s house door, Domino’s said. However, the feature is only applicable to prepaid orders.

“In these difficult times, we have put in place even more stringent hygiene and sanitation protocols in our stores and for delivery,” Pratik Pota, Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said. The outbreak of coronavirus across the globe has forced various state governments to shut down shopping malls and theaters. Earlier, food aggregators such as Swiggy and Zomato had said that they will offer contactless delivery options to its users to minimise contact between users and delivery partners. As concerns over virus spread have raised, it has become imperative for consumer internet companies to come up with ways to fight coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the confirmed cases in India are 114 now which also includes 17 foreign nationals.