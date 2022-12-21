Domino’s 20-minute delivery in 14 cities

After pioneering the 30-minute pizza delivery model in the country, Domino‘s Pizza on Tuesday said it would now deliver pizzas in 20 minutes across 20 zones, in 14 cities. In October 2021, Domino’s had already reduced pizza delivery time to 20 minutes in certain locations where it had a store density.

“Domino’s India 20-minutes delivery is being driven by enhancing and optimising in-store process improvements, dynamic resource planning, technology upgradation and interventions for improved operational efficiencies, and expanding stores within the vicinity,” the company said in a statement.

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, which operates Dominos, said it had focused on multiple aspects, such as product innovation, taste, pricing and guest service while announcing the 20-minute delivery options. India is the food company’s largest market outside of the United States.

“These steps help the brand optimise the overall timing of the entire process, ensuring the delivery of hotter, fresher and tastier pizza in 20 minutes without compromising the food quality and the safety & well–being of its delivery riders,” the statement added further.