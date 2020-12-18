  • MORE MARKET STATS

Domestic telecom gear makers urge govt to review security relaxation given to existing deals

By: |
December 18, 2020 9:37 PM

The Union Cabinet earlier this week cleared a proposal to secure telecom infrastructure by designating "trusted source" for the purchase of equipment by service providers.

telecom gear makers, TEMA, security directive, telecom infrastructure, Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India, 5G technologyFormer national cyber security coordinator Gulshan Rai said it is now the duty of indigenous product manufacturers to enhance the features, reliability and security of their products.

Local telecom gear makers’ body TEMA on Friday sought review of the government’s decision to exempt existing deals from the security directive on telecom infrastructure.

The Union Cabinet earlier this week cleared a proposal to secure telecom infrastructure by designating “trusted source” for the purchase of equipment by service providers.

Related News

Under this, the government will declare a list of trusted sources and products for installation in the country’s telecom network.

However, there will not be any mandatory replacement of the existing equipment.

The directive also has provisions to classify telecom gear manufactured by domestic players as trusted equipment.

In a statement, the Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India (TEMA) pitched for phasing out all non-trusted equipment from the domestic network.

“We request that the government should on priority review its decision that allows use, maintain, and upgrade the existing products from ‘Non trusted’ sources. The national security risks will remain so long as any ‘untrusted product’ remains in the network,” TEMA Chairman Ravi Sharma said.

It also sought stepping up research and development efforts on 5G technology.

“It is critical, especially in the era of 5G, where millions of IoT, M2M products are going to be connected. India should have given a timeline to replace all the ‘untrusted equipment’… similar to the one adopted by the UK and USA, to phase out such suspected equipment in their telecom network,” Sharma said.

Former telecom secretary and TEMA Council on Digital Empowerment Chairman R Chandrashekhar said that mandating the use of only trusted equipment in the future and gradual phasing out of equipment from other sources already present in networks is an essential step to securing the country’s telecom infrastructure.

“Alongside, there is a need to step up R&D in 5G in addition to ramping up the manufacture of telecom equipment under phase manufacturing program and production linked incentive schemes,” he said.

Former national cyber security coordinator Gulshan Rai said it is now the duty of indigenous product manufacturers to enhance the features, reliability and security of their products.

“…A new era will usher in once all the telecom networks in India would be covered under this new directive of the government, irrespective of the telecom firm’s ownership,” TEMA Chairman Emeritus NK Goyal said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

telecom industry
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Domestic telecom gear makers urge govt to review security relaxation given to existing deals
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Punjab National Bank QIP issue falls short of target by 46 per cent
2Proper scaling up of electronic manufacturing can contribute USD 1 trillion to economy: Ravi Shankar Prasad
3Premature rollback of RBI policies could derail nascent growth: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das