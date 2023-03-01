Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked Rs 50, cooking gas gets costlier in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities; check prices

LPG price hike: The domestic LPG cylinder price has been raised by Rs 50 per cylinder with effect from Wednesday, by the oil marketing companies Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL. Also, the price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has been hiked by Rs 350.5 per unit. The commercial LPG cylinder rate has been hiked for the second time this year. Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per cylinder.

In the National capital Delhi commercial LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 2,119.50 per unit a 19.8% hike from Rs 1,769 earlier and the price of domestic LPG cylinders will be Rs 1,103 per unit, a 4.7% increase from Rs 1057. The hike of Rs 350.50 is the second biggest hike after the hike of Rs 350 per cylinder weighing 19 kg in 2014. Now the commercial LPG cylinder is back above Rs 2100 per unit for the first time since June 2022.

Here are the new rates: In Bangalore, the LPG cylinder is priced at Rs 1,055.50, in Bhubaneswar Rs 1,079.00, in Chandigarh Rs 1,112.50, in Hyderabad Rs 1,105.00, in Jaipur Rs 1,056.50, in Lucknow Rs 1,090.50, in Patna Rs 1,201.00, in Trivandrum Rs 1,062.00, in Kolkata Rs 1,079.00, in Mumbai Rs 1,052.50, in Chennai Rs 1,068.50, in Gurgaon Rs 1,061.50, in Noida Rs 1,050.50.

The domestic gas cylinder’s price changes from state to state based on state taxes. The rates are usually changed on the first day of the month. Apart from that, a household is permitted to have 12 domestic cylinders at subsidised rates in a year. They are required to pay extra money for any additional purchases.