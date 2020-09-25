  • MORE MARKET STATS

Domestic gas prices to be cut 18% to $1.97/mmbtu: Care Ratings

By: |
September 25, 2020 12:15 AM

The agency had earlier noted that gross production of domestic natural gas will fall by 10.6% during FY21 as “no company would aggressively want to increase production or get into high risk projects with such a low gas price”.

The new price will be effective for six months starting October 1.The new price will be effective for six months starting October 1.

Owing to the fall in global gas prices due to higher production and coronavirus-induced low demand, experts feel that the Union government will cut the price of domestic gas by a sharp 17.7% to $1.97 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). The new price will be effective for six months starting October 1.

If the prices are reduced, it would be the third straight cut after the government, in September 2019, lowered domestic natural gas prices by 12.5% to $3.23/mmBtu. Domestic gas price is linked to the weighted average price of four global benchmarks (US, UK, Canada and Russia). Spot US LNG prices have fallen more than 21% in the last six months to $1.5/mmBtu.

Related News

Fall in natural gas prices will be positive for the fertiliser and the city gas distribution companies, while it will a negative for oil producers as lower revenue will squeeze their profitability amid high production costs, analysts at Care Ratings said on Thursday in a webinar on gas prices. The agency had earlier noted that gross production of domestic natural gas will fall by 10.6% during FY21 as “no company would aggressively want to increase production or get into high risk projects with such a low gas price”.

The current price of $2.39/mmBtu for gas produced from local fields is even below the breakeven point for most fields. The average output cost of state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) — which produces about 65% of domestic crude oil — is around $3.7/mmBtu. The company is also grappling with under-recoveries stemming from low crude prices.

Indigenous natural gas production caters to about only 51% of the country’s requirements. Demand for natural gas in the domestic market is largely dependent on the fertiliser (28%), power (23%), city gas distribution entities (16%), refineries (12%) and petrochemicals (8%) industries. The country aims to increase the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from the current level of about 6%.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Domestic gas prices to be cut 18% to $1.97/mmbtu Care Ratings
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt forms five task forces to make Indian MSMEs future-ready: Secy
2Unacademy acquires UPSC test preparation platform Coursavy
3Govt extends suspension of fresh proceedings under insolvency law for 3 months