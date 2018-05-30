Domestic FMCG industry to grow 10-11% this year: Nielsen

Sameer Shukla, executive director (retail measurement services), South Asia, Nielsen, said that in 2016 the growth was only about 7-8% .(Reuters)

A combination of buoyant consumption led by rural demand and the waning impact of GST and demonetisation will see the domestic FMCG industry grow in the range of 10-11% in 2018, according to the latest data shared by Nielsen.

When compared with the 13.5% growth registered in 2017, the current year’s growth figures appear to be weaker by about 300 basis points. However, according to the global measurement and data analytics company, the growth witnessed in 2017 was on a low base, which is not the case in 2018.

Sameer Shukla, executive director (retail measurement services), South Asia, Nielsen, said that in 2016 the growth was only about 7-8%. Explaining the high growth numbers of 2017 despite the GST and demonetisation impact, Shukla said that GST impact was on the earlier part of the trade pipeline, so the retailers or consumption were not getting affected.

“If at all the retailers were trying to push things out, to liquidate and get fresh stocks that extra push would have resulted in some higher consumption. Secondly, around demonetisation there were rumours that there could be shortages, so for some staples food etc the volumes were higher as people were stocking, which would also get reflected somewhere, so that effect was also there”.

To be sure, he said that of that 13.5% growth, 9% came from consumption and even in 2018, at least 7% of the 11% growth will be consumption-led. In fact, the year has gotten off to a good start with the three months of January-March 2018 registering an 11.3% growth and a major chunk of it is also consumption-led. For the April-June period, Nielsen has predicted growth in higher single digits —food categories will continue to grow significantly faster than the personal care and home care categories.

“This growth of 10-11% is a decent growth when inflation is set to be in the range in of 4-5%. Also if out of this, about 7% is coming because of consumption, in a country where the population is growing at 1% annually the consumption growing at 7% is a decent differential,” he added. Most of the consumption is being driven by rural growth. On a year-on-year basis, rural growth picked up at 13.5% in Q12018 as compared to urban growth of 10%.