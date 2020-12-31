  • MORE MARKET STATS

Domestic calls to other networks have always been free for Vi unlimited pack users: Voda Idea

December 31, 2020 9:14 PM

Earlier on Thursday, Reliance Jio had said that calls by its users to other networks in India will become free from Friday, when the IUC regime ends.

VIL India spokesperson said the company’s customers have never had to take any additional Interconnect Usage Charges (IUC) pack.

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on Thursday said domestic calls to other networks have always been free for all its unlimited pack users, and would continue to be free January 1 onwards also.

In a statement, VIL India spokesperson said the company’s customers have never had to take any additional Interconnect Usage Charges (IUC) pack, and so its unlimited packs “remain truly unlimited”.

“Vi customers have always enjoyed truly unlimited services with Vi Unlimited packs. Customers recharging with Vi Unlimited packs can continue to call their friends and family across all networks without any embargo even on calls made to other networks,” the VIL statement said.

For all Vi Unlimited pack users, calls to other networks anywhere in India have always been free and will continue to be free January 1, 2021 onwards as well, it added.

Earlier on Thursday, Reliance Jio had said that calls by its users to other networks in India will become free from Friday, when the IUC regime ends.

“Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1st January 2021. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network,” Reliance Jio had said.

IUC is a charge that is paid by a telco to another operator when its customers make voice calls to subscribers of that network, and these charges stood at 6 paise per minute.

The zero-IUC regime was previously slated to come into effect from January 2020, but last year telecom regulator Trai deferred its implementation till January 1, 2021.

