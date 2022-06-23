Domestic air passenger traffic flies close to pre-pandemic levels in May

Domestic air passenger traffic made a strong rebound in May, as it recorded a five-fold jump in volumes on a year-on-year basis, with Indian airline companies carrying 12 million passengers on local routes, according to the data from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Last month’s domestic air traffic numbers are also close to the levels seen in May 2019, when Indian carriers ferried 12.2 million passengers. With the second wave of Covid-19 at its peak last year, the air passenger traffic on domestic routes was at a mere 2.1 million in May 2021.

Despite the rising jet fuel prices and increasing fares, domestic air traffic was up a good 11% from the preceding month as well. This was a good pick-up from a mere 1.7% increase that was registered in April over March.

IndiGo held on to its market-leading position and ferried around 7 million passengers with a near 58% market share; however, this was below the 58.3% market share recorded by the airline in April. This was followed by Mumbai-based carrier Go First with 1.28 million passengers, accounting for 10.8% of the total domestic traffic of 12 million passengers recorded in May 2022. SpiceJet improved its market share to 9.5% in May, from 9.1% in the preceding month.

Air India and Vistara, the two full-service carriers part of the Tata Group, carried 823,000 and 983,000 passengers, respectively, during the month.

Budget airline AirAsia India, also from the Tatas’ stable, flew 686,000 passengers across the domestic routes, the aviation regulator said.

In terms of load factor, no-frill carrier SpiceJet delivered the highest load factor at 89.1%, followed by Go First at 86.5% in May.

AirAsia India led the pack in terms of on-time performance (OTP), with the highest number of flight operations on time, leading to an OTP of 90.8% across four key airports. Vistara had the second best OTP at 87.5%.