Does Patanjali sell different sharbat in US than in India? What Baba Ramdev’s firm says on USFDA report

The revenue of Patanjali Ayurved in FY18 fell by 10 per cent to Rs 8,135 crore.

Denying report of having differential medicinal and dietary claims for sharbat bottles earmarked to be sold in the Indian and the US markets, Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday said that the accusation only seeks to malign the company’s image. Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved keeps additional medicinal and dietary market claims on the bottles to be sold in the domestic market as against the ones for export to the US, news agency PTI had reported on Monday citing a report by the United States and Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). “There are no misleading medicinal or health related claims on the packaging of Patanjali Sharbat exported to the USA,” Patanjali Ayurved spokesperson S K Tijarawala told Financial Express Online. The only intention behind the smear campaign is to defame Patanjali Ayurved’s image and to mislead the consumers, he added.

“These are in the complete compliance of prevailing laws of respective countries. Since the USFDA audit in 2018 till date, neither Patanjali Ayurved received any notice pertaining to above different claims on Sorbet from US Food and Drug Administration, Nor Patanjali Sorbet’s sale has been banned by the U.S. Government or Food and Drug Administration in United States. More than 100 products are still being sold in US market,” it added.

On the US health regulator’s claims that Patanjali has separate production and packaging areas for exported and domestic products, SK Tijarawala said that full compliance is observed by firm for its products in accordance with the regulations in India and the US.

The revenue of Patanjali Ayurved in FY18 fell by 10 per cent to Rs 8,135 crore. In FY19, the firm recorded a revenue of Rs 9,030 crore. In a recent interview with Financial Express, Managing Director and co-founder Acharya Balkrishna had said that even as FY19 has not been great, the company is expecting to report good revenues in FY20.