DMart-operator Avenue Supermarts’ Q3 net rises 9.4% to Rs 641 crore

Avenue Supermarts, operator of DMart retail stores, reported a 9.4% year-on-year increase in net profit for the quarter ended December at Rs 641 crore on the back of improved sales compared to a year ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 24.7% on year to Rs 11,305 crore, however, the profitability declined 100 basis points to 8.6% on unfavourable product mix and higher expenses during the quarter.

During the quarter, FMCG and staples segment outperformed the general merchandise and apparel segments, said Neville Noronha, CEO & Managing Director, Avenue Supermarts. Gross margin percentage decline over the corresponding quarter of last year is a reflection of this mix change. Discretionary non-FMCG sales did not do as well as expected in this quarter, he said.

Even in September quarter, Avenue Supermarts had said that discretionary items in the non-FMCG segment, while recovering, had still not come back to pre-pandemic levels. The inflationary stress was seen to be more acute at lower price points in discretionary non-FMCG categories.

The profitability was also impacted because of 26% on year rise in total expenses during the quarter which rose to Rs 10,484 crore led by employee expense and other expenses.

During October-December, the company expanded its e-commerce operations in 4 new cities. It’s operations now span across 22 cities in India.

The company is in process of commencing a pharmacy shop-in-shop through one of our subsidiary Reflect Healthcare and Retail Private Ltd at one of our stores. This is a pilot to complement brick and mortar business using of DMart.

Overall, the company added 4 stores in Q3 taking total store count to 306.

On Friday, shares of Avenue Supermarts closed 1.28% down at Rs 3,862.20 on BSE.