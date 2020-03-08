DLF’s board-constituted panel approves Rs 1,000-crore fundraising proposal

By: |
Published: March 8, 2020 6:22:52 PM

Total income in the third quarter of 2019-20 fell 36 per cent to Rs 1,533.34 crore from Rs 2,405.89 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Last month, the company had reported a 24 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 414.01 crore for the quarter ended December as against Rs 335.15 crore in the year-ago period.Last month, the company had reported a 24 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 414.01 crore for the quarter ended December as against Rs 335.15 crore in the year-ago period.

Realty major DLF said a panel constituted by its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures. In a regulatory filing, DLF said the finance committee constituted by the board of directors has approved the issuance of listed, secured, redeemable, and non-convertible debentures (NCDs), with an aggregate principal amount up to Rs 1,000 crore, on a private placement basis.

The NCDs will be issued in one or more tranches to certain eligible investors permitted to invest in the NCDs under applicable laws.

Related News

Last month, the company had reported a 24 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 414.01 crore for the quarter ended December as against Rs 335.15 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the third quarter of 2019-20 fell 36 per cent to Rs 1,533.34 crore from Rs 2,405.89 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company’s net sales bookings rose 21 per cent to Rs 2,156 crore during April-December in 2019-20 on better demand for its completed inventories.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. DLF’s board-constituted panel approves Rs 1000-crore fundraising proposal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Yes Bank customers can now withdraw money from all ATMs
2After 2018 surge, energy sector’s NPAs decline in 2019 because of these key reasons
3ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under PMLA