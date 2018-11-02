DLF says IL&FS default crisis, India credit market turmoil will help its home sales; here’s how

By: | Updated: November 2, 2018 11:26 AM

The turmoil in India’s credit markets, brought on by defaults at a major infrastructure financier, will benefit the nation’s largest developer, allowing it to sell homes while peers struggle to get money to finish their projects.

DLF says IL&FS default crisis, India credit market turmoil will help its home sales

The turmoil in India’s credit markets, brought on by defaults at a major infrastructure financier, will benefit the nation’s largest developer, allowing it to sell homes while peers struggle to get money to finish their projects.

Gurugram-based DLF has adequate liquidity and access to capital to meet all of its obligations on time. It believes that it is well placed to grab opportunities, the company said Thursday at the release of its second-quarter results A unit of DLF and Hines have agreed to jointly develop a commercial project in Gurugram, near New Delhi. The 51:49 partnership will result in more than 2.5 million square feet of commercial space.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the current quarter, DLF said Thursday Hines is a U.S.-based privately owned global real estate investment, development and management firm with $116.4 billion of assets under management Net consolidated profit at DLF more than doubled to 3.8 billion rupees ($51.7 million) in the quarter ended September 30.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. DLF says IL&FS default crisis, India credit market turmoil will help its home sales; here’s how
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition