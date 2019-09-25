DLF retail arm sees no sign of consumption slowdown

At present, DLF Shopping Malls operates five shopping centres, with one of them in Chandigarh and the rest in the Delhi-NCR.

DLF Shopping Malls, the retail arm of DLF, sees no pressure on demand in its malls, which boasts of marquee brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Bvlgari, among others.

At a time when the ongoing slowdown has impacted sales from the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) to the auto sector, DLF is witnessing no signs of consumption slowing down.

DLF Shopping Malls executive director Pushpa Bector said: “We have not witnessed any slowdown situation. The slowdown has to do with consumer durable items and other big ticket products. People are willing to shop for outfits and spend on food, but spending for a car or other durable products, is where the slowdown lies.”

Speaking to FE on the sidelines of MAPIC India 2019, Bector added that plans are in motion to acquire malls in smaller cities to expand its reach apart from the Delhi-NCR region. “We are looking at acquisitions, however not in a market like Mumbai. While we are happy with our business in the Delhi-NCR region which is creating a good return on investment (RoI) for us, the next move is to look at tier-2 cities.”

DLF Avenue, a shopping mall in Delhi’s Saket area which was shut for renovation, will be be re-opened at the beginning of the festive season on November 1, 2019.

Bector is optimistic on the demand scenario during the upcoming festive season and expects a 20% year-on-year growth in consumption for the November to January period. At present, DLF Shopping Malls operates five shopping centres, with one of them in Chandigarh and the rest in the Delhi-NCR. It has 0.41 million square feet of retail space and over 900 international and domestic luxury fashion brands.