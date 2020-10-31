  • MORE MARKET STATS

DLF reports Rs 236-cr net profit

By: |
October 31, 2020 8:15 AM

Consolidated revenue of the real estate developer fell 11% year-on-year to Rs 1,723 crore in Q2 FY21.

On performance of DLF Cyber City Developers (DCCDL), DLF said rental business continued to exhibit resilience.

Gurgaon-based DLF on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 236 crore in the July-September quarter this fiscal, against a net loss of Rs 72 crore in the previous quarter. On an annual basis, the company’s profit was down 47% from Rs 444 crore in Q2 FY20.

Consolidated revenue of the real estate developer fell 11% year-on-year to Rs 1,723 crore in Q2 FY21. On a sequential basis, revenue rose 166% from Rs 647 crore in the April-June quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges. Its expenses during the September quarter fell on an annual basis by 23% Rs 1,413 crore. However on a q-o-q, the company’s expenses rose 71% from Rs 827 crore.

Related News

DLF said it is initiating the process to set up a REIT for its rental business. “The company is taking steps to start the process of getting the rental business REIT ready”.

Sources said the firm needs to meet several statutory compliance before listing the REIT. Analysts said it could take DLF around 24-30 months to complete the whole process.

As on March 2020, DCCDL and its subsidiaries had an operational portfolio of 30.3 million sq ft (msf). The company owns 66.67% stake in DCCDL, while the balance is owned by GIC, Singapore.

On performance of DLF Cyber City Developers (DCCDL), DLF said rental business continued to exhibit resilience. On a Q-o-Q basis, retail segment recorded some growth on account of gradual recovery post lockdown. DCCDL’s consolidated revenue stood at Rs 1,040 crore in Q2 FY21, a Q-o-Q growth of 12%. It reported a net profit of Rs 171 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. DLF reports Rs 236-cr net profit
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Diwali sales going well, says Amazon as retail giant clocks ‘very strong’ Prime Day numbers
2Q2FY21 earnings: Reliance Industries turns in muted results
3SevenHills Healthcare RP seeks fresh resolution plans