DLF Q4FY23 results: Profit jumps 40.5% at Rs 569.60 crore, revenue at Rs 1,456.06 crore

DLF posted revenue from operations at Rs 1,456.06 crore, down 5.9 per cent from Rs 1,547.26 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22.

Written by Tanya Krishna
DLF Ltd posted fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 569.60 crore, up 40.5 per cent. Image: Reuters

Real estate firm DLF Ltd posted fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 569.60 crore, up 40.5 per cent from Rs 405.54 crore in the same quarter last year. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 1,456.06 crore, down 5.9 per cent from Rs 1,547.26 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. The Board also recommended a dividend of Rs 4 each per equity share (200 per cent) of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2022-23. 

Total income fell to Rs 1,575.70 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 1,652.13 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Total income declined to Rs 6,012.14 crore in FY23 from Rs 6,137.85 crore in the previous year. DLF is India’s largest real estate developers in terms of market capitalisation.

First published on: 12-05-2023 at 16:39 IST

