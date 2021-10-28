  • MORE MARKET STATS

DLF Q2 net profit up 66 pc at Rs 378 cr

October 28, 2021 5:39 PM

Its net profit stood at Rs 227.75 crore in the year-ago period.

Realty firm DLF Ltd on Thursday reported a 66 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 378.12 crore for the quarter ended September.
Its net profit stood at Rs 227.75 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, declined to Rs 1,556.53 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,723.09 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

