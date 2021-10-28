DLF Q2 net profit up 66 pc at Rs 378 cr

Its net profit stood at Rs 227.75 crore in the year-ago period.
Realty firm DLF Ltd on Thursday reported a 66 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 378.12 crore for the quarter ended September.
Total income, however, declined to Rs 1,556.53 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,723.09 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
