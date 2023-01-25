scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

DLF posts 37% rise in Q3 profit on reduced costs and stable demand

DLF posted a consolidated net profit of 5.19 billion rupees ($63.62 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 3.79 billion rupees a year ago.

Written by Reuters
DLF posts 37% rise in Q3 profit on reduced costs and stable demand
DLF Ltd reported a nearly 37 per cent rise in quarterly profit. Image: Reuters

Indian real estate developer DLF Ltd reported a nearly 37 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by a fall in expenses and rising demand for various housing projects. New Delhi-based DLF, India’s biggest real estate company by market capitalisation, posted a consolidated net profit of 5.19 billion rupees ($63.62 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 3.79 billion rupees a year ago. Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 5.73 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Real estate demand in the country has remained strong despite repeated interest rate hikes by the central bank, as a rising middle class has been buying houses, and many commercial projects are back on track for completion after a covid-induced pause.

Also Read

The real estate developer’s projects in the Delhi-NCR region, including Gurugram, benefitted from the region’s housing price hikes over the last few quarters, analysts have said. DLF’s expenses in the quarter fell almost 5 per cent to 11.52 billion rupees and revenue stood at 14.95 billion rupees, down nearly 4 per cent from a year ago. Rival Macrotech Developers reported a 41.4 per cent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday. Shares of DLF closed at 352.05 rupees on Wednesday, down over 6 per cent so far this year. 

Also Read
More Stories on
Dlf
Net profit

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 17:39 IST