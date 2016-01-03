DJI’s new software to regulate drones from taking off in restricted areas

DJI, the Chinese technology company known for manufacturing drones, has launched a beta version of its new ‘geofencing’ system, which will keep its drones from flying into restricted airspace.

According to The Verge, the new feature is called Geospatial Environment Online (GEO) and it keeps drones from taking off in restricted areas.

The purpose of the new software is to restrict drones from showing up in places such as near commercial airlines or the White House lawn.

Headquartered in Shenzhen of China’s Guangdong province, DJI founded in 2006 by Frank Wang manufactures commercial and recreational Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) or drones for aerial photography and videography.