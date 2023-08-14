scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Divi’s Laboratories Q1 profit drops 49.3% to Rs 356 crore, revenue down 21.2%, misses estimates

Divi’s Laboratories posted revenue from operations at Rs 1778 crore, down 21.2 per cent as against Rs 2255 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

Written by Tanya Krishna
Divi's Laboratories, Q1FY24, quarter results, revenue, profit, EBITDA, pharmaceuticals
Divi's Laboratories posted fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 356 crore. (IE)

Divi’s Laboratories on Monday posted fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 356 crore, down 49.3 per cent in comparison to Rs 702 crore during the first quarter of FY23, missing estimates. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 1778 crore, down 21.2 per cent as against Rs 2255 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year. According to CNBC TV18 estimates, Divi’s Laboratories was expected to post Q1 profit at Rs 412.8 crore and the revenue during the quarter ended June 2023 was expected at Rs 2042.4 crore. 

Also Read

The company EBITDA stood at Rs 504 crore. The company posted total income at Rs 1859 crore, down 20.7 per cent as against Rs 2343 crore during the same period last year. However, the total expenses during Q1FY24 stood at Rs 1367 crore, down 8.3 per cent in comparison to Rs 1491 crore during the first quarter of FY23. 

Divi’s Laboratories said that its forex gain for the current quarter amounted to ~ Rs 3 crore as against a gain of ~Rs 56 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last year. 

Also Read
More Stories on
Net profit
Revenue

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 14-08-2023 at 13:11 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS