AI, AI Express, AirAsia India to relocate to new campus in Gurugram from March 2023￼￼

Three Tata Group airlines — Air India, Air India Express and AirAsia India — currently housed at different premises will move to the new Vatika One-On-One campus in Gurugram from March 2023.

The move to relocate offices also coincides with Air India’s plan to replace its regionalised organisation structure with a more centralised form, according to an official statement.

Air India is vacating several of its offices in government-owned premises across the country from this month. The largest base of staff, located in the national capital’s Airlines House, Safdarjung Complex, GSD Complex and IGI Terminal One, will move to an interim office space in Gurugram.

The airline claimed that it is providing relevant support to employees who are planning to shift their base. The airline will also furnish last-mile connectivity to the office premises from the closest public transport stations for ease of travel.

“Besides Air India, the Vatika One-On-One campus is being provisioned to accommodate Air India Express and Air Asia India, and the establishment of group-level functions for better capability, effectiveness, and economies of scale across the airlines,” the statement said.

A senior team is also relooking at the offices in different cities which are housed in legacy premises, with some in Chennai and Kochi having already moved to modern office premises, it added.

Air India said that shifting to a more centralised organisation structure will allow consolidation of presently-dispersed teams, co-location of managers with their teams and physical adjacency of related functions.

“The consolidation of many premises under one roof, and the evolution from a regionalised to centralised structure, is a significant milestone in Air India’s transformation journey. Aside from improving the opportunity for collaboration, upgrading employees’ work environment and enhancing effectiveness both within and across functions, it is a powerful catalyst for cultural transformation,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD, Air India.

“Together with the deployment of new technology and communication platforms, and the co-location of Air India with sister airlines, it is an exciting step forward,” he added.