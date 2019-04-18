Distressed Jet Airways’ passengers: Here’s how to get full refund on cancelled flights

Jet Airways customers may get a full refund.

Amid Jet Airways’ temporary suspension of operations, passengers have found themselves in a fix. Twitter bears a testimony to this as it is flooding with customers complaints. Jet Airways flyers are now desperately reaching out to the agents and travel aggregators to get their refund.

The customers may find some respite as they will get full refund as the cancellations were done by the aviation company, MakeMyTrip spokesperson told Financial Express Online.

Way out for customers

For those who booked their tickets in advance, the choice is between cancelling tickets on their own or waiting for refunds from respective agents. The customers who booked on online aggregator portals may not be required to do so since they are applicable for auto refunds. “For any ticket booked with us, the cancellation will be auto-processed if the flight is cancelled and we are able to claim a refund from the airlines. The customer is not required to call to cancel,” MakeMyTrip spokesperson added. Comments are also sought from Thomas Cook, SOTC and Yatra on refunds.

For those who booked travel packages, “Our teams are in constant touch with our customers impacted due to the cancelled flights and offering them the best available optional flights and routes to enable them to continue on their booked holidays,” Indiver Rastogi, President – Global Business Travel, Thomas Cook India Limited said.

Refund amount

While 100% refund is expected for flights cancelled by the carrier, “for flight showing operational and if the customer still wishes to cancel, cancellation charges will apply and refund will be processed post the applicable charges,” MakeMyTrip said. The same can be done through the website.

Refund timeline

While 7-10 working days of processing is expected, “the process is simpler if we are able to claim a refund from the airlines else the timeline may vary,” MMT spokesperson told Financial Express Online.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways has been trying to solve the customer woes at their end as well. Post the announcement of its temporary shutdown, Jet Airways tweeted to a customer that the attached form can be filled for refunds.