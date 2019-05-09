Disney earnings beat estimates on boost from theme parks

By: |
Published: May 9, 2019 2:21:20 AM

Excluding certain items, Disney earned $1.61 per share, above analysts' average expectations of $1.58 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

FILE ? In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Walt Disney Company reports financial results Wednesday, May 8. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Walt Disney Co reported second-quarter profit and revenue that beat analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, as more visitors flocked to its theme parks.

Revenue from its parks, experiences and consumer products business rose 4.5 percent to $6.17 billion, above estimates of $6 billion, helped by a rise in average ticket prices as well as higher food, beverage and merchandise spending by visitors.

Its media networks unit, which includes ABC and ESPN, reported a 3.2 percent fall in operating income to $2.19 billion due to a rise in programming and production costs and a drop in advertising revenue.
Net income attributable to Disney rose to $5.45 billion, or $3.55 per share, in the quarter ended March 30 from $2.94 billion, or $1.95 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, Disney earned $1.61 per share, above analysts’ average expectations of $1.58 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company, which recently bought the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s TV and film assets, said total revenue rose to $14.92 billion from $14.55 billion, also above estimates of $14.36 billion.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Disney earnings beat estimates on boost from theme parks
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition