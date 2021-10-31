Dish TV to seek further extension to hold AGM

This is also to ensure compliance of all applicable laws and guidelines in this matter, Dish TV said in a stock exchange notice.

Dish tv india is planning to seek a month’s extension to convene its AGM, following issues arising out an application filed by its largest shareholder Yes Bank.

This is in view of the issues arising out of the pendency of an application filed by Yes Bank before the National Company Law Tribunal’s Mumbai bench.

This is also to ensure compliance of all applicable laws and guidelines in this matter, Dish TV said in a stock exchange notice.

The company’s board has approved to seek time till December 31 to conduct its AGM for the financial year 2021. It will make a “requisite application” with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, the company added.