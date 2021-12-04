Dish TV to hold AGM on December 30

The direct-to-home service provider had decided to hold the AGM on September 27 and later on November 30. However, it had pushed back the dates.

Dish TV India’s board on Friday approved holding the company’s annual general meeting, which was pushed back many times, on December 30.

The board, in a resolution dated December 3, has approved convening the 33rd AGM through videoconferencing and other audio visual means, Dish TV said in a stock exchange update.

Yes Bank, which is the largest shareholder in Dish TV with a 24.19% stake, is embroiled in a legal tangle with the direct-to-home service provider.

In a September 3 notice, Yes Bank sought removal of five directors, including managing director Jawahar Lal Goel, citing governance issues. The lender, which also sought convening of an extraordinary general meeting (EGM), alleged that Dish TV’s board had approved a `1,000-crore rights issue despite its objections.

On its part, Dish TV had expressed its inability to convene an EGM, citing regulatory and procedural hurdles.