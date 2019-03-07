Dish TV offers unlimited free-to-air channels in Rs 153 base pack after new DTH, cable TV rules

Dish TV is offering an unrestricted amount of FTA channels in its base pack.

India’s largest DTH service operator Dish TV is offering unlimited free-to-air (FTA) channels in its base back of Rs 153 without any additional fee, going beyond the TRAI’s directive to provide up to 100 channels in the pack. However, to avail this offer, the subscriber has to buy at least one paid channel. Dish TV’s website said.

With this, viewers will not have to pay any additional network capacity fees, which would otherwise apply on subscribing to more than 100 channels, even free-to-air. This could cut TV viewing bills for those who watch only FTA channels. The pack/offer is called ‘Mera Apna Pack’.

However, the DTH provider also said that the 25 mandatory channels by the government, which are Doordarshan (DD) channels, will be counted for Network Capacity Fees.

As of now, all cable TV and DTH providers charge Rs 130 (plus 18% GST) as network carrier charges for first 100 channels. These channels can be selected in any combination of paid SD, HD, FTA channels out of which 25 are mandatory DD channels.

With the Dish TV offer, the 130 base pack will not charge for FTA channels even if they exceed the 100 channels parameter set by TRAI. Dish TV said that in the case one chooses only FTA channels, the NCF for the same will still be Rs 130 plus GST. Also, this leaves the NCF of 75 channels free for paid channels.

Additional channels

According to TRAI’s rulings which became effective in February 2019, in case a consumer chooses more than 100 channels, an additional slab of Rs 20 per 25 channels will be levied as NCF. Also, for less than 16 additional channels, Rs 1 per channel will be taken as NCF.

For Dish TV subscribers, the benefit comes as they won’t be paying for NCF which gets exceeded by the inclusion of FTA channels. However, in the case a subscriber chooses more than 75 paid channels, irrespective of the number of FTA channels, NCF charges will be applicable to that. Also, one HD channel is considered to carry NCF of two SD channels.