Discounts fail to lure two-wheeler buyers; inventory at 6-8 weeks

By Pritish Raj

Inventory level of two-wheelers across major cities continue to remain elevated ranging between 6-8 weeks, as higher cost pressures are keeping buyers away, even though discounts are higher than usual.

Dealers in west and north India said the dispatches by automakers from the month of December 2018 are still lying unsold as discounts notwithstanding, prices are still high. “The customer enquiries have increased but they are not converting into sales at the pace it is required,” a Hero MotoCorp dealer in the NCR told FE.

Since September 2018, when compulsory five-year third-party insurance became effective, two-wheeler sales has slipped into a single digit growth from around 20% earlier, as cost of ownership increased substantially. The premium on average for the commuter segment (100-125 cc) has gone up from `1,800 to over `5,000 and for higher segment bikes, the premium has increased around four times. Most of the two-wheeler makers including Hero, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company are offering discounts in the range of `800- `2,500 to clear the stock.

A western region TVS Motor Company dealer said the price of accessories such as helmets have also been trimmed down to give better value to customers but still sales have not picked up.

Hero MotoCorp CFO Niranjan Gupta last week said inventory levels were currently at around six to eight weeks due to a dull festive season and uneven rural demand. “Increase in the prices of both scooters and motorcycles since September last year, owing to higher insurance costs, has done some damage in the market. Besides, liquidity issues and some challenges in the rural economy has also hurt the sentiment,” he had said.

Total two-wheeler dispatches to dealers fell over 5% y-o-y in January, as dealers did not take more units from OEMs, due to higher inventory available from the October-December quarter. While Hero MotoCorp’s volume fell 8% y-o-y, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s (HMSI) volume declined 18%. Royal Enfield’s sales slumped 7%, and TVS Motor reported flat sales growth. Even the retail volumes of the industry rose just 4.25% m-o-m in January.

Royal Enfield in its post results update said overall inventory stands at 4-5 weeks as of date. “Enquiries have declined in mature markets,” the company said. Royal Enfield has once again cut its production guidance to 8,70,000 units in FY19 against 9,25,000 units earlier due to weak consumer sentiment and slowdown in Kerala market, where it has approximately 33% market share. Siddhartha Lal, managing director and CEO Eicher Motors, said, “Factors like increased insurance requirements, rising raw material costs and the subsequent price increase due to regulatory safety requirements impacted the momentum of the industry.”

Analysts said seasonal weakness during the third quarter of FY19 is likely to affect near-term volume growth with no signs of prices coming down. “In two-wheelers, high dealer inventory build-up is likely to have dragged down sales, in addition to demand issues,” analysts at Jefferies said.