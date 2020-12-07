Discoms’ revenue gap to rise by Rs 300 billion

This is lower than earlier estimated due to the better-than-expected recovery in demand.

Given the lockdown restrictions which led to a significant drop in revenue from commercial & industrial consumers, the revenue gap for discoms is estimated to increase by Rs 300 billion in FY21, ICRA has said.

But the FY21 loss would rise sharply if the revenue gap estimate is not allowed as ‘Regulatory Asset’, it said.