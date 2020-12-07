Discoms’ revenue gap to rise by Rs 300 billion

Given the lockdown restrictions which led to a significant drop in revenue from commercial & industrial consumers, the revenue gap for discoms is estimated to increase by Rs 300 billion in FY21, ICRA has said.
This is lower than earlier estimated due to the better-than-expected recovery in demand.
But the FY21 loss would rise sharply if the revenue gap estimate is not allowed as ‘Regulatory Asset’, it said.
